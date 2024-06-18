Delhi news: Dubai-bound flight receives bomb hoax threat email. Details here

Delhi faces multiple bomb threats from Cyprus-based and Russia-based mailing services, including hospitals, museums, and schools. Despite thorough checks by authorities, no bombs have been found.

Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at IGI airport in Delhi. (Representative Photo)
Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at IGI airport in Delhi. (Representative Photo)

A Dubai-bound plane on Monday received a bomb threat via email at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, said authorities, adding that nothing suspicious was found when the flight was checked.

“On Monday, at 9.35 am an email was received in DIAL office, of the IGI Airport with the threat of bomb inside Delhi to Dubai flight. No bomb was found when the plane was checked,” a senior police officer said.

Over the past few months, Delhi has been receiving many bomb threats, including schools, museums, and health institutes. However, no bomb has been found in the national capital.

Also Read | Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat

On June 12, two museums — the National Museum and Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes — IHBAS (Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences) and VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences), received bomb threat e-mails.

The National Museum on Kartavya Path, the Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri, the Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj, and several other locations received emails claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises, said officials.

They added that two medical facilities — IHBAS located in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar — have also received the threat emails containing the same content.

Also Read | Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight carrying 178 passengers receives bomb threat

Upon receiving the calls and information about these emails, the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, fire officials, and local police thoroughly checked the installations. However, nothing suspicious was found at any of the locations.

In another similar incident, Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital also received a bomb threat on April 30. On May 1, over 150 schools were threatened via emails from a Russia-based mailing service company.

On May 12, twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company.

Also Read | Bomb threats in India: Alarming rise in May 2024; all you need to know

On May 14, seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company. Then on May 22, the North Block, which houses the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, received the bomb threat e-mail by using the domain of gmail.com.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting investigations into email bomb threats.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

