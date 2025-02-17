A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw godown in Dwarka area of Delhi on Monday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the blaze.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, there were no casualties due to the fire. A call regarding the fire in Goyla Dairy area was received at 1.30 pm.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused completely by 2.10 pm, it added.

Several videos of the fire incident were circulated on social media, showing thick black smoke billowing out from the godown.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are working to assess the situation.

Maha Kumbh: Fire breaks out at two camps Two incidents of fire, including at the camps of Shri Kapi Manas Mandal and the Consumer Protection Committee, were reported at Maha Kumbh on Monday, an official statement said.

However, the fires were quickly brought under control due to the prompt action of the Fire Service Unit preventing any major damage, the statement said.

Mahakumbh's Nodal and Chief Fire Officer, Pramod Sharma, said that a fire broke out suddenly in two tents at the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal camp.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire unit swiftly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control.

While extinguishing the fire at Shri Kapi Manas Mandal, the fire team noticed smoke billowing from Sector 8.

Upon reaching the location, they discovered that the Consumer Protection Committee camp had also caught fire. The team quickly acted, using water spraying from pumping vehicles to douse the flames completely, he said.

The flames were brought under control in time and no loss of life was reported.

J&K: Fire in Udhampur forest area

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Urlian village in Udhampur's district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday afternoon.

According to the Udhampur Fire and Emergency Department, the fire department, along with local residents, is working to control and douse the fire.