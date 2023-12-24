Hello User
Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Karawal Nagar; 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Karawal Nagar; 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Livemint

  • Delhi news: Fire breaks out at a godown in Karawal Nagar; 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A fire break out at godown in Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Sunday.(Representative image)

Delhi news: A foore broke out a godown located in Karawal Nagar, Delhi on Sunday. A total of twelve fire tenders rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

A fire broke out in a godown in Karawal Nagar, in the national capital, on Sunday, officials said. According to Delhi fire service officials, a total of 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

