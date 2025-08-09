Delhi news: Fire breaks out at Kosmos Hospital in Anand Vihar, 1 person killed

In a tragic incident, one person was killed while eleven others were rescued after a fire broke out at Kosmos Hospital in Anand Vihar area of Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 12.20 Pm initially in the server room located on the ground floor of the Kosmos Hospital, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Following the incident, the patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal told the media that 11 people were rescued, among them eight were patients.

"The control room of Delhi Fire Service received information around 12.20 pm that a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital. Eight fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire initially broke out in the server room on the ground floor...11 people have been rescued, and one person died. Eight patients were among the rescued," said Jaiswal.

Delhi Police said: “Fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital, Vikas Marg, at around 12.20 pm. One person died in the incident. Eight patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.”

“A case u/s 287/106(1) BNS (285/304A IPC) is being registered,” they said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and further investigation is underway.

Man dies of asphyxiation after fire breaks out in Ashok Vihar apartment In a separate incident, a man had died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in a residential apartment in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Monday.

A call regarding the fire at a flat in a residential apartment near Lakshmibai College was received on Monday at 5.29 AM, reported PTI citing a Delhi Fire Services official.

Manoj Jain, a chartered accountant died in the blaze.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Jain was trapped inside the apartment and died due to smoke inhalation, the official said.

He lived alone in the apartment after his wife’s demise last year, he added.

