Delhi News: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Nagar's Eye7 Chaudhary eye centre; 16 fire tenders at spot, no casualties reported
The firefighting operation is underway, and further details are awaited. Those inside the hospital were reportedly evacuated promptly when the fire broke out.
A massive fire erupted at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre at Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Wednesday. The blaze broke out at a hospital located near the Vinobapuri metro station in the bustling Lajpat Nagar area. Upon receiving the alert at around 11.30 am, fire officials dispatched 16 fire tenders to the scene to control the blaze, as per ANI.