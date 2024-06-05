The firefighting operation is underway, and further details are awaited. Those inside the hospital were reportedly evacuated promptly when the fire broke out.

A massive fire erupted at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre at Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Wednesday. The blaze broke out at a hospital located near the Vinobapuri metro station in the bustling Lajpat Nagar area. Upon receiving the alert at around 11.30 am, fire officials dispatched 16 fire tenders to the scene to control the blaze, as per ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official stated that the firefighting operation is still underway and further details are awaited. According to the report, those inside the hospital were evacuated promptly when the fire broke out.

The latest incident follows a massive blaze at a private neonatal nursing home in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar. At least seven newborn babies died in the fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital. And in the early hours of Tuesday, a massive blaze broke out at a banquet hall behind Gurugram's Ambience Mall. In light of these incidents, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has emphasised the need for strict compliance with regulatory protocols and fire safety norms in public spaces and healthcare facilities, as per ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, "Safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff, and visitors is of utmost importance in healthcare facilities. Recently, fire incidents have been reported in a few places. These are a result of short circuits due to sub-optimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to the use of air-conditioners and other equipment."

The ministry highlighted the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, urging the implementation of strict protocols and measures to prevent, detect, and respond to fires effectively. Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills are essential to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and safeguard lives and property.

The Union Health Ministry has communicated to all States and Union Territories (UTs) the increased risk of hospital fires during the summer months. States and UTs have been advised to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas, as per ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, all States and UTs are directed to ensure stricter compliance with regulatory protocols and to conduct regular mock drills on fire safety, following feedback from macro-level assessments.

As the investigation into the Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre fire continues, authorities are urging all healthcare facilities to prioritise fire safety and take proactive measures to prevent such incidents.

