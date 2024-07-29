Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi news: Fire breaks out in INA market, 6 people injured; 8 fire tenders at spot | Video

Delhi news: Fire breaks out in INA market, 6 people injured; 8 fire tenders at spot | Video

  • Seven to eight fire fighting vehicles are currently at the spot and a dousing operation is underway

A fire broke out at a fast food restaurant in Delhi's INA market in the early hours of Monday.

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's INA market in the wee hours of Monday. Four to six people have been injured in the incident, police informed

Seven to eight fire fighting vehicles are currently at the spot and a dousing operation is underway

Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO), Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information of the fire at 3:20 am. 7-8 fire brigades have been sent here. Two restaurants caught fire and four-six people are reportedly injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More than required commercial cylinders were stored in the restaurant, which could have led to a major tragedy."

More details are awaited.

