A massive fire broke out in Delhi's INA market in the wee hours of Monday. Four to six people have been injured in the incident, police informed
Seven to eight fire fighting vehicles are currently at the spot and a dousing operation is underway
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO), Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information of the fire at 3:20 am. 7-8 fire brigades have been sent here. Two restaurants caught fire and four-six people are reportedly injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More than required commercial cylinders were stored in the restaurant, which could have led to a major tragedy."
More details are awaited.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!