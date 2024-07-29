A massive fire broke out in Delhi's INA market in the wee hours of Monday. Four to six people have been injured in the incident, police informed {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seven to eight fire fighting vehicles are currently at the spot and a dousing operation is underway

Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO), Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information of the fire at 3:20 am. 7-8 fire brigades have been sent here. Two restaurants caught fire and four-six people are reportedly injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More than required commercial cylinders were stored in the restaurant, which could have led to a major tragedy."

More details are awaited.

