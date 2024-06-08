Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi news: Fire breaks out in restaurant in Shaheen Bagh area, 7 fire engines on spot

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday evening, and at least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire

Delhi Fire: The work of extinguishing the fire is underway

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday evening, and at least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire started in the electrical wires and then spread to the restaurant. Seven fire engines are on the spot, and the work of extinguishing the fire is underway, ANI reported, citing the Fire Department.

