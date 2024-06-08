A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday evening, and at least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire started in the electrical wires and then spread to the restaurant. Seven fire engines are on the spot, and the work of extinguishing the fire is underway, ANI reported, citing the Fire Department.

