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Delhi News: Fire breaks out on second floor of Ministry of Education office at SPA campus

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office at the SPA campus in Delhi's ITO area on Monday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported.

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Published1 Jun 2026, 11:02 AM IST
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A fire erupted on the second floor of the Ministry of Education's office situated within the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi's ITO area on Monday morning, officials said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at 9.37 am. In response, eight fire tenders were dispatched to the site to contain the flames.

Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to bring the situation under control.

Authorities said the cause of the fire remains unknown and will be investigated once the firefighting operation is completed.

(This is a breaking story. Please refresh for more updates)

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