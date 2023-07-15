Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi news: Fire broke out in DCM building at Connaught Place, 10 fire tenders on spot. Watch video

1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi news: The officials said that the fire is on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Barakhamba Road

Screengrab of the video in which firefighters can be seen trying to control the fire

A fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place and 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The firefighters are currently trying to control the fire while more details are awaited. The fire officials informed that they received information about the fire around 6:20 PM after which 7 to 8 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The officials added that the fire is on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Barakhamba Road.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 07:23 PM IST
