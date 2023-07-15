A fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place and 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The firefighters are currently trying to control the fire while more details are awaited. The fire officials informed that they received information about the fire around 6:20 PM after which 7 to 8 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The officials added that the fire is on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Barakhamba Road.

