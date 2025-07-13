Delhi news: Fire erupts at sauna room of Radisson Blu hotel in Dwarka

A fire erupted at Dwarka's Radisson Blu Hotel in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. The blaze was reported in the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel, officials said.

Advertisement

They added that no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported...," ADO Ravi Nath told ANI.

On Saturday, a massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed.

One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.