Delhi flood updates: Delhi on Saturday only got a momentary relief when Yamuna river waters were noted receding after flooding the national capital. However, later in the day heavy rains lashed the national capital threatening a further surge in the Ganga basin river's water level that has been flowing well over the danger mark since the past week.
In the midst of an ongoing crisis situation that demanded the help of the National Disaster response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress indulged ina political mud slinging over the infrastructural development of the national capital Delhi.
The road stretches that still remain shut for movement, include Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tilla ISBT - Shanti Van - IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road - IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road - Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT.
Here are the big updates to the Delhi flood situation
-IMD has predicted moderate rain in the city over the next two days and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.
-According to the Central Water Commission portal, Yamuna's water level declined to 206.87 metres by 7 pm on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday
-Yamuna's water level receding allowed the authorities to open important roads in Delhi.
-Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both carriageways have been opened for traffic movement
-Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened
-Delhi minister Atishi said the Public Works Department (PWD) has started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them up for traffic movement in view of a fall in the Yamuna's water level
-CM Kejriwal appealed to people of the city not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas as it could be fatal and said the threat of floods was not over yet.
-The army had been called in for the first time since the 2010 floods to repair a broken flow regulator at drain no. 12, the reason behind the flooding in central parts of the capital on Friday.
-The consequences of the floods have been devastating with around 23,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have amounted to crores.
-The Delhi Metro trains have started running at normal speed and speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna River have been removed.
