Delhi news: Hyatt Regency Hotel’s roof collapses, couple injured

Hyatt Regency Hotel's roof collapse: A portion of a shed near a swimming pool at Hyatt Regency Hotel in southwest Delhi partially collapsed on Monday night, injuring a couple from Punjab, Delhi Police said.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published02:24 PM IST
Hyatt Regency Hotel's roof collapse: Delhi police said the couple hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and runs a business in Chandigarh
Hyatt Regency Hotel's roof collapse: A portion of a shed near a swimming pool at Hyatt Regency Hotel in southwest Delhi partially collapsed on Monday night, injuring a couple from Punjab, Delhi Police said. This incident comes just days after the roof of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport collapsed, killing one person and injuring multiple others.

Delhi Police said the incident took place on Monday night when a temporary shed near a swimming pool at the Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed. Two people suffered minor injuries due to the incident after they were trapped in the debris.

"A PCR call was received at around 8.56 pm (on Monday) in PS (police station) RK Puram about caving/falling of roof and injury to husband and wife, who were staying at Hyatt Regency," Delhi police said in a statement.

Delhi police further said Amit Jain (42) and his wife Reva Jain (32) were standing near the swimming pool — located on the ground floor of the hotel — when a portion of a shed collapsed and fell on them, leaving them with minor head injuries.

"When a police team reached the spot, it found that the injured had already been shifted to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj," Delhi Police added.

"The scene was forensically examined, exhibits were lifted and videographed as per procedure. The couple has not filed a complaint yet. Further necessary actions will be taken as per the law," they said.

The couple—who hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and runs a business in Chandigarh—was discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid.

Earlier on Friday, a portion of the roof, canopy and several beams at the Delhi airport's domestic terminal 1 collapsed after heavy rains in the national capital, which resulted in one fatality and eight injuries, besides the cancellation and rescheduling of several flights. The terminal will be remain shut for a few weeks, with debris still scattered outside the airport following last week's roof collapse.

 

 

 

 

