Delhi news: Hyatt Regency Hotel’s roof collapses, couple injured

Hyatt Regency Hotel's roof collapse: A portion of a shed near a swimming pool at Hyatt Regency Hotel in southwest Delhi partially collapsed on Monday night, injuring a couple from Punjab, Delhi Police said. This incident comes just days after the roof of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport collapsed, killing one person and injuring multiple others.

Delhi Police said the incident took place on Monday night when a temporary shed near a swimming pool at the Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed. Two people suffered minor injuries due to the incident after they were trapped in the debris.

"A PCR call was received at around 8.56 pm (on Monday) in PS (police station) RK Puram about caving/falling of roof and injury to husband and wife, who were staying at Hyatt Regency," Delhi police said in a statement.

Delhi police further said Amit Jain (42) and his wife Reva Jain (32) were standing near the swimming pool — located on the ground floor of the hotel — when a portion of a shed collapsed and fell on them, leaving them with minor head injuries.

"When a police team reached the spot, it found that the injured had already been shifted to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj," Delhi Police added.

"The scene was forensically examined, exhibits were lifted and videographed as per procedure. The couple has not filed a complaint yet. Further necessary actions will be taken as per the law," they said.

The couple—who hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and runs a business in Chandigarh—was discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid.