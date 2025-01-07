Delhi news: Dense fog caused delays for 25 trains, with Palam reporting a minimum visibility of 150m and Safdarjung reporting 500m. The minimum temperature rose to 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi news: Delhi was blanketed by dense fog early on January 7 (Tuesday), which reduced visibility and delayed at least 25 trains in the national capital, according to a report by PTI. The minimum temperature recorded was 10.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

“Minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. It added that the minimum visibility at Safdarjung was 500 metres.

Trains Delayed "Due to the foggy weather, a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am," an official told PTI.

Meanwhile the IMD weather office has forecast “very dense fog" through the day on January 7, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, as per the report.

Minimum temperature in the national capital slightly increased to 10.5 degrees Celsius from 9.6 degrees Celsius on January 6 — 3.6 notches above normal, as per IMD data. The humidity level was 92 per cent at 8.30 am today.

AQI in Focus Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category on January 7, with a reading of 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, while 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Night Shelters Active Amid the gripping cold wave conditions in Delhi, several people tuned themselves to the night shelters to protect against the chill and biting winds, according to an ANI report. People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped in the national capital, it added.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several area, the ANI report said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)