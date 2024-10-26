Delhi news: JEE aspirant jumps to death after failing to clear exam, writes note saying, ‘Forgive me, I couldn’t…’

  • The girl had earlier informed her mother that she would take her life if she failed to clear the engineering examination, said the police

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 08:03 PM IST
The girl was jumped to death from 7th flood of a building. (Photo: Screengrab/India Today)
The girl was jumped to death from 7th flood of a building. (Photo: Screengrab/India Today)

A 17-year-old girl took her life by committing suicide in Jamia Nagar area of New Delhi.

She took the extreme step months after she reportedly failed to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The girl ended her life by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building in Shaheen Bagh on Friday.

Also Read | Character.AI faces lawsuit as chatbot allegedly contributed to teen's suicide

A suicide note was recovered, in which the girl wrote, "Forgive me, I couldn't do it. I did not clear the JEE exam."

"Yesterday, at 11:25 am, a PCR call regarding a girl aged 17, jumping off the roof of the 7th floor of a building in Okhla main market was received at PS Jamia Nagar. She was preparing for JEE after clearing the 12th class. She has left a suicide note citing study pressure and not meeting expectations as a reason,” the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The girl had earlier informed her mother that she would take her life if she failed to clear the engineering examination, said the police.

Also Read | Viral Video: Man tries to jump from 12th floor; neighbours rush in to rescue

An investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is underway.

A disturbing CCTV footage of the incident is widely circulated on the social media platforms.

In another incident, a woman has tried to die by suicide allegedly due to sustained online harassment and life-threatening messages, police said on Friday (October 25).

This incident took place in Idya in Urathkal police limits in Mangaluru district of Karnataka.

A man, identfied as Sharique, has been arrested in connection with the matter.

Also Read | 'Let's Talk About Sextortion': Instagram Warns Teens of Cybercrime

According to a report by news agency PTI, Hospital sources said she took an overdose of paracetamol tablets, allegedly to end her life.

According to family accounts, the woman had been receiving explicit and threatening messages through social media from Sharique, who allegedly intimidated her.

Based on their complaint, police arrested Sharique.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi news: JEE aspirant jumps to death after failing to clear exam, writes note saying, ‘Forgive me, I couldn’t…’

