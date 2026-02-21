LeT planning major terror attack in India, religious places near Delhi's Red Fort, Chandni chowk on radar: Intel sources

An intelligence alert was issued in Delhi following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort. Sources tstating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area.

According to intelligence sources, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remain on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target.

Sources further indicated that the outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India.

"Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," Intelligence sources said.

Sources further stated that prominent temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, indicating that prominent religious places remain on the group's radar.

This comes in the backdrop of the recent deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025, which killed 12 people.

The blast, caused by a car loaded with explosives near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggered fires in multiple nearby vehicles.

Recently, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court on February 13 extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi blast case of November 2025.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a 90-day extension to complete the investigation. Meanwhile, the NIA court has extended the judicial custody of 7 accused till March 13.