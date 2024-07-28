Delhi news: Light to moderate showers today; IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall till July 31

  • The Central Pollution Control Board declared the air quality index of Delhi to be ‘satisfactory’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Jul 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Delhi news: Light to moderate showers today; IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall till July 31
Delhi news: Light to moderate showers today; IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall till July 31(ANI)

Delhi news: Light to moderate showers was reported in several parts of the national capital, on Sunday. The IMD had forecasted that Delhi would have overcast skies, with light rain throughout the day, following the deluge that led to the death of 3 IAS aspirants yesterday.

The Indian Meteorological Department expects isolated heavy rainfall in Delhi till July 31. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below season's average, said the weather observatory.

Also Read | UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: Coaching centre owner taken into custody

Over the next five days, Delhi is expected to receive fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, noted the IMD.

Several aspirants have been protesting in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle, after three IAS aspirants died in the institute's flooded basement, caused by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

A protester called it a “complete negligence” of the government as knee-deep water gets logged during rainfall, demanding immediate action against the culprits and the exact number of injuries and deaths.

Also Read | MCD vows action against businesses running in basement

One of the officials said that the bodies have been sent for legal action, and the water from the basement is being pumped out, reported ANI.

Following the death of IAS aspirants, several users also took to the social media platform X, to post videos of flooded basements, that have mostly been caused due to gutter blockage. The user blamed the Aam Admi Party(AAP) government for its mismanagement.

AQI ‘satisfactory’

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 91 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read | BJP blames AAP for deaths following Delhi coaching centre flooding

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe”, noted the board.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 12:36 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi news: Light to moderate showers today; IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall till July 31

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue