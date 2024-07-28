Delhi news: Light to moderate showers was reported in several parts of the national capital, on Sunday. The IMD had forecasted that Delhi would have overcast skies, with light rain throughout the day, following the deluge that led to the death of 3 IAS aspirants yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Meteorological Department expects isolated heavy rainfall in Delhi till July 31. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below season's average, said the weather observatory.

Over the next five days, Delhi is expected to receive fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, noted the IMD.

Several aspirants have been protesting in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle, after three IAS aspirants died in the institute's flooded basement, caused by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

A protester called it a “complete negligence" of the government as knee-deep water gets logged during rainfall, demanding immediate action against the culprits and the exact number of injuries and deaths.

One of the officials said that the bodies have been sent for legal action, and the water from the basement is being pumped out, reported ANI.

Following the death of IAS aspirants, several users also took to the social media platform X, to post videos of flooded basements, that have mostly been caused due to gutter blockage. The user blamed the Aam Admi Party(AAP) government for its mismanagement.

AQI ‘satisfactory’ The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 91 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe", noted the board.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

