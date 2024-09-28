In a tragic incident, a man allegedly died by suicide along with his four differently-abled daughters in Delhi's Vasasnt Kunj area, news agency PTI has reported on September 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Media reports indicate that the tragic event occurred on Friday. Police has suspected that the five family members might have ingested a toxic substance, as packets of poison along with five glasses and a spoon containing a suspicious liquid was found in their home, as reported by Times Now.

According to the report, of the four daughters, two were specially-abled, while the other two were unable to walk due to their disabilities. Moreover, just a year ago, the girls lost their mother to cancer.

The report further highlighted that the father, identified as Hira Lal, was taking care of the girls since the his wife's passing. He had also cut off contact with his family and stopped working in order to to focus on their treatment.

The matter was reported to the police on Friday at 10.18 am after the owner of the building observed foul smell outside Hira Lal's home.

Mass Suicide in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district This week on Wednesday, five members of a family were found dead in an abandoned car in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased were identified as Manikandan, a 50-year-old businessman, his wife Nithya, mother Saroja, and their two children, all residents of Salem. The children are a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The locals informed the police after seeing the car parked at the same spot in Namanasamudran since the previous evening. When police arrived at the scene, they found people seated inside the car. According to initial reports, the five family members had committed suicide by consuming poison. A suicide note was recovered from the car.