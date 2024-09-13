Delhi news: Man shot dead in public, outside gym in Greater Kailash; Lawrence Bishnoi link suspected | Video

Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym owner, was killed in South Delhi while exiting his gym, investigations are currently underway. A close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the shooting

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Delhi news: Man shot dead in public, outside gym in Greater Kalish ; Lawrence Bishnoi link suspected | Video
Delhi news: Man shot dead in public, outside gym in Greater Kalish ; Lawrence Bishnoi link suspected | Video(X)

Delhi news today: A 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead in public view in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 on Thursday night. The victim, Nadir Shah, was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he later passed away.

According to a report by TOI, Shah was coming out of the gym when he was shot. The police got a call around 10:40 pm at night, and the case is currently being investigated.

Also Read | SC grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Here’s who all got bail in the case

According to ANI, the District Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Ankit Chauhan, said that seven to eight bullet rounds were fired. Five teams have also been formed for surveillance and other purposes.

Case linked to aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Rohit Godara, a close aide of Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Also Read | Delhi News: Three killed as 2-storey house collapses, 4 people rescued

Rohit Godara said he ordered the killing of Nadir Shah after his aide Samir Baba, who is in Tihar Jail, sent him a message that Shah was obstructing their business deals. “If anyone else should dare to do the same, they will meet the same fate," read the post.

How the shooting happened

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a man wearing a chequered shirt is seen approaching Nadir Shah and firing.

The shooter then hops onto a motorcycle parked a few metres away and escapes. Bullet projectiles and empty cartridges were also found at the spot, stated reports.

“The attackers came on a two-wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead,” DCP Ankit Chauhan told PTI.

Who is Nadir Shah

According to the police, Nadir Shah, who owned a business in Dubai, had several criminal cases against him.

Also Read | Delhi news: Sarai Kale Khan station to be transformed into peacock theme

He also worked as an informer, who knew senior officers from Delhi Police, NDTV reported.

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the post and the video.

Check here for the latest updates.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi news: Man shot dead in public, outside gym in Greater Kailash; Lawrence Bishnoi link suspected | Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    01:05 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.48%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.95
    01:05 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    8.9 (4.52%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.65
    01:05 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.41%)

    Tata Power

    443.05
    01:05 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,147.75
    01:02 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    99.5 (9.49%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,174.45
    01:02 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    527 (7.93%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.46
    01:02 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    6.52 (7.41%)

    Linde India

    8,109.85
    01:01 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    527.95 (6.96%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue