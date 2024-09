Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym owner, was killed in South Delhi while exiting his gym, investigations are currently underway. A close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the shooting

Delhi news today: A 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead in public view in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 on Thursday night. The victim, Nadir Shah, was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he later passed away.

According to a report by TOI, Shah was coming out of the gym when he was shot. The police got a call around 10:40 pm at night, and the case is currently being investigated.

According to ANI, the District Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Ankit Chauhan, said that seven to eight bullet rounds were fired. Five teams have also been formed for surveillance and other purposes.

Case linked to aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang Rohit Godara, a close aide of Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Rohit Godara said he ordered the killing of Nadir Shah after his aide Samir Baba, who is in Tihar Jail, sent him a message that Shah was obstructing their business deals. “If anyone else should dare to do the same, they will meet the same fate," read the post.

How the shooting happened In the CCTV footage of the incident, a man wearing a chequered shirt is seen approaching Nadir Shah and firing.

The shooter then hops onto a motorcycle parked a few metres away and escapes. Bullet projectiles and empty cartridges were also found at the spot, stated reports.

"The attackers came on a two-wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," DCP Ankit Chauhan told PTI.

Who is Nadir Shah According to the police, Nadir Shah, who owned a business in Dubai, had several criminal cases against him.

He also worked as an informer, who knew senior officers from Delhi Police, NDTV reported.

