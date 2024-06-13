Delhi News: Several shops, property worth crores gutted in massive fire at Chandni Chowk shops | Watch

Several shops were gutted and property worth crores of rupees were destroyed as a major fire broke out in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Thursday evening.

The incident took place in Marwadi Katra at Nai Sadak area.

At least 40 fire tenders were pushed into service to douse the blaze.

So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

The fire brigade received a call around 5 pm, and initially, 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot initially. However, more vehicles were pressed into service.

The fire brigade officials also faced challenges due to narrow lanes and they were forced to station their tenders 200 to 300 metres away from the main spot.

DFS chief Atul Garg said that the teams are working at the site and trying to douse the flames.

"The fire is massive and the operation may take more time to douse the flames completely. So far, we have not received of any injury to anyone," reported PTI quoting Garg.

#WATCH | Delhi: Firefighting operations underway at Marwadi Katra of Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out earlier this morning. 30 fire deployed at the spot. pic.twitter.com/DfabutpQyG — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

He added that they were also using water bowser to douse the flames.

The main building where the fire started has collapsed and efforts were on to contain the fire from spreading to several other shops, interconnected, which store garments, Garg said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at Marwadi Katra of Chandni Chowk. 14 fire tenders rushed to the site. Firefighting operation underway.



(Video source - Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/sANIaQRPAN — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

The fire started from Marwadi Katra market and spread to Anil Market, PTI quoted BJP spokesperson as saying.

A building at back side of the market has collapsed due to fire and water pressure, an official said.