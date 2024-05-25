A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday evening.

A massive fire broke out at a car accessories factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site, reported ANI.

The reason behind the fire is not yet known. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fire call was received from the Mundka area at 4:30 pm. The fire broke out at a factory at Gali No 11 near Metro Pillar No 610 in the Mundka industrial area, said Delhi Fire Services officials.

Meanwhile, robots are being used in the fire dousing operations.

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!