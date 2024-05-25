Hello User
Delhi News: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Mundka area, robots being used to douse blaze

Delhi News: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Mundka area, robots being used to douse blaze

Livemint

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday evening.

Fire breaks out at factory in Mundka.

A massive fire broke out at a car accessories factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday.

A total of 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site, reported ANI.

The reason behind the fire is not yet known.

The fire call was received from the Mundka area at 4:30 pm. The fire broke out at a factory at Gali No 11 near Metro Pillar No 610 in the Mundka industrial area, said Delhi Fire Services officials.

Meanwhile, robots are being used in the fire dousing operations.

(This is a developing story)

