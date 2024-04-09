Delhi news: Massive fire engulfs factory in Mundka; 26 fire tenders on spot

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday

A massive fire gutted a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday. After the accident, nearly 26 fire tenders reached on the spot to douse the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident was reported to the fire brigade at 11:12 am after which the fire department officials confirmed that they are trying to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far. The damage to property is yet to be confirmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

