Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi news: Massive fire engulfs factory in Mundka; 26 fire tenders on spot

Delhi news: Massive fire engulfs factory in Mundka; 26 fire tenders on spot

Livemint

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday

Massive fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Mundka (Representative image).

A massive fire gutted a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday. After the accident, nearly 26 fire tenders reached on the spot to douse the fire.

The incident was reported to the fire brigade at 11:12 am after which the fire department officials confirmed that they are trying to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far. The damage to property is yet to be confirmed.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.