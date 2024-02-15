 Delhi news: Massive fire erupts at Alipur market, seven dead | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 15:58:27
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.60 -2.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.00 -1.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.60 2.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 2.79%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi news: Massive fire erupts at Alipur market, seven dead
BackBack

Delhi news: Massive fire erupts at Alipur market, seven dead

 Livemint

At least seven people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a paint factory at Dayalpur Market in Alipur of North Delhi on Thursday evening, Delhi Police said

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a paint factory, at Alipur in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. At least seven people were killed (Photo: PTI)Premium
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a paint factory, at Alipur in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. At least seven people were killed (Photo: PTI)

At least seven people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a paint factory at Dayalpur Market in Alipur of North Delhi on Thursday evening, ANI reported citing Delhi Police.

Earlier, the fire officials had recovered the charred bodies of the three persons from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur.

According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory.

Also Read | ‘NC part of INDIA bloc’, clarifies Omar Abdullah, says in talks with Congress

"A search operation is underway at the site of the incident," he added.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told the news agency that a call was received at 5.25 pm.

Also Read | 'Jaishankar called our wives and said...,' recalls sailor released by Qatar

"As many as 22 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the blaze," the fire official said.

He further added that the fire was contained by around 9 pm, adding that the cooling-off operation was underway.

(A developing story, further details awaited)

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App