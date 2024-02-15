Delhi news: Massive fire erupts at Alipur market, seven dead

At least seven people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a paint factory at Dayalpur Market in Alipur of North Delhi on Thursday evening, ANI reported citing Delhi Police.

Earlier, the fire officials had recovered the charred bodies of the three persons from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur.

According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory.

"A search operation is underway at the site of the incident," he added.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told the news agency that a call was received at 5.25 pm.

"As many as 22 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the blaze," the fire official said.