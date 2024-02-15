Delhi news: Massive fire erupts at Alipur market, seven dead

At least seven people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a paint factory at Dayalpur Market in Alipur of North Delhi on Thursday evening, ANI reported citing Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the fire officials had recovered the charred bodies of the three persons from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur.

According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | ‘NC part of INDIA bloc’, clarifies Omar Abdullah, says in talks with Congress "A search operation is underway at the site of the incident," he added.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told the news agency that a call was received at 5.25 pm.

Also Read | 'Jaishankar called our wives and said...,' recalls sailor released by Qatar "As many as 22 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the blaze," the fire official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added that the fire was contained by around 9 pm, adding that the cooling-off operation was underway.

(A developing story, further details awaited)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!