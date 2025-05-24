Delhi news: Massive fire erupts at Bawana factory, building collapses amid explosions | Watch

A fire erupted at a factory in Sector 2, DSIDC Bawana, Delhi, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 17 fire tenders are being deployed at the scene to douse the fire. Explosions at the site caused the building to collapse.

Divisional Fire Officer, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said, “...The building has collapsed and there are inflammable materials in the building... No one has been injured in the incident...The fire is almost under control…”

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)