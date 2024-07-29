Delhi news: MCD seals basements of 13 coaching institutes after Rau’s IAS centre tragedy

MCD's crackdown against properties violating building bylaws has come in response to the harrowing incident that occurred on Saturday evening, triggering massive protests by students in the Old Rajendra Nagar area.

29 Jul 2024
The flooded road outside Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basements of 13 civil services coaching institutes after three IAS aspirants died in the waterlogged and flooded basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening.

The civic body's enforcement against properties breaching building regulations was prompted by the tragic incident on Saturday evening, which led to large-scale protests by students in the Old Rajendra Nagar area.

“We have started the action since evening. Three basements (coaching centres running in the basement) have been closed and we will take further action in the coming days. The government has ordered an inquiry,” said Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner MCD as quoted by ANI.

Currently, MCD is thoroughly investigating the matter to determine the cause of the flooding in the basement. The basement was allowed for parking and storage but not as a library or reading hall and the coaching center where the incident took place was running in disregard to fire clearance conditions, it said.

Rajendra Nagar tragedy: Students protest against MCD

The students from various coaching centres continued their protest early Monday, calling for justice and government action. They presented some primary demands: strict action against all government officials accountable for the disaster, measures to prevent further waterlogging and address exposed electric wires in the area.

Other demands include severe punishment to coaching centres and landowners who are running such kinds of libraries and coaching in basements, a rent regulation bill or some code of rent regulation to control irrational rent and brokerage, an insurance cover in every coaching and in such libraries against any mishap and a grievance redressal mechanism for students from coaching sites for any irregularities.

In response to the tragic incident, a plea has been submitted to the Delhi High Court. The plea requests that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) be ordered to take immediate steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The court's intervention seeks to tackle waterlogging issues and enhance safety conditions.

 

(With ANI inputs)

29 Jul 2024
