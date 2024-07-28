Delhi news: MCD vows action against businesses running in basement as UPSC aspirants killed in coaching flooding

Mayor said that an immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated28 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Students seen protesting against the authorities outside Rau' IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi
Students seen protesting against the authorities outside Rau’ IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi

After three civil service aspirants tragically died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening, enraged students staged an overnight protest outside the institute

By Sunday morning, visuals from the scene showed students sitting on the road outside Rau's IAS Study Circle, chanting slogans of ‘We want justice.’

One protesting IAS aspirant criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) saying, as qouted by ANI, “MCD says it is a disaster but I would say that this is complete negligence. Knee-deep water gets logged in half hour of rain. A ‘disaster’ is something that happens sometimes. My landlord told me that he had been asking the councillor for the last 10-12 days that drainage must be cleaned,”

“The first demand is that action should be taken against the culprits. The immediate demand is that the actual number of deaths and injuries should be put out,” the student added.

Mayor orders MCD to take action against businesses running in basements

Mayor Shelly Oberoi directs the MCD Commissioner that all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately

She said that an immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them.

All you need to know about the incident

Around 7 pm, fire department received a call regarding waterlogging inside the coaching centre and later a rescue operation was launched.

Police said, “There were around 30 students when the flooding began. While a few managed to escape the site, 13-14 students were rescued and taken to a hospital. A criminal case has been registered over the deaths of the three aspirants and two people have been detained.”

Two female students and a male aspirant died in the incident.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi news: MCD vows action against businesses running in basement as UPSC aspirants killed in coaching flooding

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue