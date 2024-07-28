Mayor said that an immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy

After three civil service aspirants tragically died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening, enraged students staged an overnight protest outside the institute {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Sunday morning, visuals from the scene showed students sitting on the road outside Rau's IAS Study Circle, chanting slogans of ‘We want justice.’

One protesting IAS aspirant criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) saying, as qouted by ANI, "MCD says it is a disaster but I would say that this is complete negligence. Knee-deep water gets logged in half hour of rain. A 'disaster' is something that happens sometimes. My landlord told me that he had been asking the councillor for the last 10-12 days that drainage must be cleaned,"

“The first demand is that action should be taken against the culprits. The immediate demand is that the actual number of deaths and injuries should be put out," the student added.

Mayor orders MCD to take action against businesses running in basements Mayor Shelly Oberoi directs the MCD Commissioner that all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately

She said that an immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All you need to know about the incident Around 7 pm, fire department received a call regarding waterlogging inside the coaching centre and later a rescue operation was launched.

Police said, “There were around 30 students when the flooding began. While a few managed to escape the site, 13-14 students were rescued and taken to a hospital. A criminal case has been registered over the deaths of the three aspirants and two people have been detained."

Two female students and a male aspirant died in the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

