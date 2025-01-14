Delhi news: A man's private parts were chopped off by his friends after they offered him alcohol in a park in Delhi. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital

A man suffered severe injuries after his friends attacked him in an intoxicated state and chopped off his private parts in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The 22-year-old victim, Sonu, was reportedly assaulted by his friends after they took him to a park and offered him alcohol. Later, Sonu was reportedly assaulted by his friends, who even chopped off his private parts.

After the attack, Sonu's brother took him to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Later, the doctors referred the victim to a higher medical facility for specialised care.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest the attacker who is at large.