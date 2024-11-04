Delhi news: Minors drag 2 traffic police personnel on car bonnet; apprehended

Two minors dragged traffic police personnel on the bonnet of their car in Delhi's Ber Sarai area. According to Delhi police, both the minors have been apprehended.

“Both minors apprehended in the case where they were seen dragging two Delhi Traffic Police personnel on the bonnet of their car. Maruti Fronx car has been recovered,” said Delhi police.

On November 2, according to news agency ANI citing Delhi police, the two traffic police personnel, ASI Pramod and HC Sailesh, were on duty near Ber Sarai Market Road in the evening when they signalled the minors to stop for jumping a red light.

However, when they asked the driver to step out of the car, he tried to drive away, dragging the traffic police personnel for about 20 meters on the car's bonnet.

“Around 7.45 pm, a car jumped the red light and came towards them. They signalled the car to stop. When the driver was asked to come out of the car, he tried to run away from the spot and dragged them for about 20 meters on the car and ran away from the spot,” Delhi police said.

The two injured traffic police personnel were taken to the hospital.

The offending vehicle is registered under the name of Jai Bhagwan of Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

The minors have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder.

Check all sections the minors have been booked under here: