Delhi news: Mutilated body of man discovered in canal in Rohini

Delhi Police said on Saturday a mutilated body of an unidentified man was discovered in a canal in Rohini area.

A call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) regarding a body in the Haiderpur canal on Friday at 8.46 pm, following which a team of police officials reached the spot, the police said.

The deceased is estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. The head, both legs from the hip and both arms from the wrist were amputated and missing, the police said.

Old cut-mark scars were also visible on the arms, they added.

The Delhi Police further said prima facie the body appeared to be one to two days old. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. The corpse was later sent to the mortuary of the BSA Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased using technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, they said.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway into the matter.

Uttar Pradesh: Mutilated body of woman found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve In a separate incident, an elderly woman was discovered dead with traumatic injuries within the Mahof range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) last Wednesday, reported PTI.

Local residents suspect she fell victim to a tiger attack, according to official reports.

The victim's remains were located in a thicket within the Mahof forest division.

Villagers noted that significant portions of the neck and abdomen were absent, fueling the theory of a predatory strike.

Nevertheless, the PTR management has refrained from officially confirming a tiger's involvement at this stage.

Subhash Mavi, the officer in charge of Neuria police station, stated that a law enforcement team arrived at the scene and transferred the body for a forensic autopsy.

Authorities identified the deceased as 65-year-old Parul Rai, the spouse of Sukumar Rai and a resident of Bhadra Colony near the Mahof range.

Neighbors asserted that the woman had entered the woods to gather fuel wood when she was purportedly ambushed by a tiger, resulting in her demise.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh said after receiving reports regarding the discovery of a female casualty in the Mahof range, a specialized team inspected the location to launch a formal inquiry.

"It is not yet clear whether the incident occurred within the notified forest area. The exact cause of death, including the possibility of a tiger attack, will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report," Singh said.