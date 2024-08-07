Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  THESE North Delhi areas to experience 24-hour water supply disruption from tomorrow; check details

Livemint

  • This main consists of underground pipes and supplies water to Kewal Park, Lawrance Road, and Punjabi Bagh.

New Delhi, India - June 25, 2024: People filling water from a supply water tanker of the Delhi Government. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)

The Delhi Jal Board announced that water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours starting Thursday morning in several north Delhi areas due to interconnection work on the Punjabi Bagh water main.

This main consists of underground pipes and supplies water to Kewal Park, Lawrance Road, and Punjabi Bagh.

Also Read: Over three quarters of rural households have tap water access: Govt

According to the statement, the disruption will occur from 9 am on August 8 to 9 am on August 9.

The areas affected include Gopalpur village and SIS Flats in Mukherjee Nagar, Wazirabad village, Kewal Park, Kewal Park Extension, Gopal Nagar, Majlis Park, Rameshwar Nagar, R&M Block Model Town, North Model Town, Derawal Nagar, Gagrawal Town, Wazirpur Industrial Area, UGR Mahindra Park, Sei Nagar, Raja Park, Punjabi Bagh West, Arihant Nagar, and adjoining areas.

Also Read: 150 million rural homes connected to tap water supply, West Bengal, Rajasthan lag

The Delhi Jal Board said residents are advised to store a sufficient amount of water in advance for use during the disruption period.

(With inputs from PTI)

