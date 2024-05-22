Delhi news: High alert as North Block receives bomb threat mail

A bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block in New Delhi, which also houses the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot, reported ANI, quoting the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Reports said that the threat was received in an email at 3:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to PTI, a police officer said that the call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the threat email.

Searches are under way. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far, the officer said.

Over the last few weeks, several schools in in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru had received bomb threats via emails, creating a panic situation. However, all threats turned out to be ‘hoaxes’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an FIR registered the Special Cell of Delhi Police said that the intention of the bomb hoax emails received by nearly 200 Delhi schools was to “create mass panic and disturb public order".

On May 12, two hospitals in Delhi – Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital – had received bomb threats.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High court also sought a report from Delhi Police and the Delhi government, explaining the steps it has taken to ensure that children were evacuated safely from schools in the event of a bomb scare while hearing a plea related to hoax bomb call incident in private schools in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

