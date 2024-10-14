Delhi news: Pollution control body imposes bans firecrackers till January 1, 2025

The CPCB has banned firecrackers in Delhi until January 1, 2025, to combat rising pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized the need for public cooperation. The ban covers all firecracker forms, including online sales, with strict enforcement by Delhi Police amid worsening air quality.

Livemint
Published14 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Delhi news: Pollution control body imposes bans firecrackers till January 1, 2025 (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
Delhi news: Pollution control body imposes bans firecrackers till January 1, 2025 (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has announced a complete ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2025, as confirmed by Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

In related weather news, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, which is slightly below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is anticipated to rise to around 35 degrees Celsius. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve air quality and public health amid rising pollution levels.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution.

In a tweet, Rai said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1.”

“The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites,” he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.

The ban applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, and aims to address the rising pollution levels that worsen in the winter due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds and other seasonal factors, it said.

According to the directive, the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban, with daily action reports required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital was noted in the poor category, with a reading of 220 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the poor category with a reading of 220 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi news: Pollution control body imposes bans firecrackers till January 1, 2025

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    01:10 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.60
    01:10 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -10.4 (-4.93%)

    Wipro share price

    547.40
    01:11 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    18.45 (3.49%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    163.15
    01:11 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,689.65
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    43.9 (2.67%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.10
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.4 (1.53%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,209.30
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    68.15 (1.11%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,851.55
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    12 (0.65%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,178.45
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -393.9 (-8.61%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    352.00
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -19.1 (-5.15%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.65
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -10.35 (-4.91%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,126.75
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -57.5 (-4.86%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,478.80
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    134.4 (5.73%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,999.15
    01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.85 (4.16%)

    Raymond share price

    1,667.15
    01:06 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    64.25 (4.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.