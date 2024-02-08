Delhi news: Portion of Gokalpuri Metro Station collapses today

A portion of a Gokalpuri Metro Station in northeast Delhi collapsed on Thursday. Initial report suggested that three to four two-wheelers parked on the ground were trapped under the debris, according to a Delhi Police officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Delhi Police officials, one person was trapped under the debris and was rushed to the GTB hospital while others sustained minor injuries.

As per the media reports, the Delhi police officials said that a case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, metro staff and cops are present at the accident site and the debris is being removed with the help of cranes and JCBs.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

