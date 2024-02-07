Delhi news: Pragati Maidan tunnel unrepairable, needs total overhaul, says PWD
The Pragati Maidan tunnel was completed at a cost of ₹777 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022.
The Pragati Maidan tunnel's completion delay and negligence in its maintenance led to large cracks in the structure, due to which it now requires a complete overhaul, The Hindu quoted a senior official at Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) as saying on 6 February.
