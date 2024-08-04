Delhi news: Sarai Kale Khan station to be transformed into peacock theme

Delhi news: Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), the largest station on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, will showcase an exterior in peacock blue and beige shades.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated4 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), the largest station on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, will showcase an exterior in peacock blue and beige shades. (HT Photo)
Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), the largest station on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, will showcase an exterior in peacock blue and beige shades. (HT Photo)

In Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) Railway Station will be transformed into shades of peacock blue and beige with polycarbonate sheets to amplify the light effect, said officials from the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The design and colour scheme, inspired by the shades of peacock feathers, align with the theme used at other RRTS stations. The Delhi section of the RRTS is expected to be completed by mid-2025, Hindustan Times reported.

Also Read | Delhi News: Three killed as 2-storey house collapses, 4 people rescued

Officials stated that the structural work for the SKK station is almost finished, following the completion of the entire viaduct for the Delhi segment earlier in June.

An NCRTC official said the colours of Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will indicate the dominating colour of water and sky. “From an architectural view, the blue colour is considered the most intangible colour,” he said as quoted by HT.

Also Read | Delhi news: MCD seals basements of 13 coaching institutes

This design will also ensure that the widths of the RRTS corridor stations appear cohesive and linear, he added.

Another official mentioned that the SKK station is designed to be spacious, airy, and well-lit with natural light, maintaining a connection with nature.

The station measures 215 meters in length, 50 meters in width, and 15 meters in height. To accommodate passengers, it will feature 14 lifts and 18 escalators. It will also have four tracks and six platforms on the same level, as per HT reports. 

Also Read | Delhi news: Light showers today; AQI ‘satisfactory’ reports pollution board

The SKK station will be connected to the interstate bus terminal, the railway station, and the metro station. Dedicated foot overbridges (FOBs) will link it to the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, while an entrance near the RRTS station provides access to the Delhi Metro Pink Line. 

The station will also feature city bus interchange facilities and entry points from Ring Road. Officials have proposed a central interchange plaza to facilitate seamless transfers between the RRTS, ISBT, city bus terminal, metro, and auto-taxi parking, as well as vehicle drop-off points.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi news: Sarai Kale Khan station to be transformed into peacock theme

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue