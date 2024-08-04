Delhi news: Sarai Kale Khan station to be transformed into peacock theme

In Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) Railway Station will be transformed into shades of peacock blue and beige with polycarbonate sheets to amplify the light effect, said officials from the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The design and colour scheme, inspired by the shades of peacock feathers, align with the theme used at other RRTS stations. The Delhi section of the RRTS is expected to be completed by mid-2025, Hindustan Times reported.

Officials stated that the structural work for the SKK station is almost finished, following the completion of the entire viaduct for the Delhi segment earlier in June.

An NCRTC official said the colours of Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will indicate the dominating colour of water and sky. “From an architectural view, the blue colour is considered the most intangible colour,” he said as quoted by HT.

This design will also ensure that the widths of the RRTS corridor stations appear cohesive and linear, he added.

Another official mentioned that the SKK station is designed to be spacious, airy, and well-lit with natural light, maintaining a connection with nature.

The station measures 215 meters in length, 50 meters in width, and 15 meters in height. To accommodate passengers, it will feature 14 lifts and 18 escalators. It will also have four tracks and six platforms on the same level, as per HT reports.

The SKK station will be connected to the interstate bus terminal, the railway station, and the metro station. Dedicated foot overbridges (FOBs) will link it to the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, while an entrance near the RRTS station provides access to the Delhi Metro Pink Line.