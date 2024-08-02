Delhi News: Several feared trapped under rubble as two-storey house collapses, 4 people rescued

A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon with officials fearing that several people might be trapped underneath the rubble.

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Delhi News: Several feared trapped under rubble as two-storey house collapses, 4 people rescued
Delhi News: Several feared trapped under rubble as two-storey house collapses, 4 people rescued

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a two-storey house in Delhi collapsed on Friday afternoon. The incident took place in the Jahangirpuri industrial area. The fire department has rescued four people and debris-removal remains underway.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received a call at 12.51 PM about the house collapse. An update shared by the Delhi Fire Services indicates that four people including a woman have been rescued from. Officials however fear that several more people may still be trapped.

Visuals shared online showed police and fire department officials working to shift the debris with the help of bulldozers. 

The development also comes a day after another building collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of north Delhi. A 62-year-old man who was inside the building at the time was rushed to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Delhi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday night — leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Six people — including two children — were killed and three others were injured in rain-related incidents during the intense downpour. The Delhi Police also received 2,945 calls of traffic jams, 127 calls of waterlogging, 27 calls of building collapse and 50 calls of uprooted trees till 7 am on Thursday. 

A woman was injured and a car damaged due to a wall collapse in south Delhi's Defence Colony around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Two more people were injured after a portion of a house wall collapsed in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Roads in several areas, including ITO, Rajghat, Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar and Patparganj Road, remained waterlogged on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department forecast predicted light rain and thunderstorms during the day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 03:43 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi News: Several feared trapped under rubble as two-storey house collapses, 4 people rescued

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue