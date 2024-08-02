A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon with officials fearing that several people might be trapped underneath the rubble.

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a two-storey house in Delhi collapsed on Friday afternoon. The incident took place in the Jahangirpuri industrial area. The fire department has rescued four people and debris-removal remains underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received a call at 12.51 PM about the house collapse. An update shared by the Delhi Fire Services indicates that four people including a woman have been rescued from. Officials however fear that several more people may still be trapped.

Visuals shared online showed police and fire department officials working to shift the debris with the help of bulldozers.

The development also comes a day after another building collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of north Delhi. A 62-year-old man who was inside the building at the time was rushed to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Delhi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday night — leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Six people — including two children — were killed and three others were injured in rain-related incidents during the intense downpour. The Delhi Police also received 2,945 calls of traffic jams, 127 calls of waterlogging, 27 calls of building collapse and 50 calls of uprooted trees till 7 am on Thursday.

A woman was injured and a car damaged due to a wall collapse in south Delhi's Defence Colony around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Two more people were injured after a portion of a house wall collapsed in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roads in several areas, including ITO, Rajghat, Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar and Patparganj Road, remained waterlogged on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department forecast predicted light rain and thunderstorms during the day.