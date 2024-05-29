Delhi news: A massive fire burnt several cars into ashes in Madhu Vihar parking area on Tuesday night. Eight fire tenders reached on the spot to control the fire

Delhi news: A massive fire erupted in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, destroying nearly 18 to 20 cars on Tuesday midnight. Soon after the fire broke out, eight fire tenders reached on the spot and controlled the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We received a call at about 1:30 am. There were several vehicles in the parking lot when the fire broke out. We sent eight fire tenders. About 18-20 vehicles were damaged in fire and we were able to save rest of them. There were no injuries in the incident," said Yashwant Meena, a Delhi Fire Service official, told PTI.

Although the fire has been brought under control, but the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained by the police. No person was injured in the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

