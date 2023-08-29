Delhi shops ordered to remain closed during G20 Summit from 8-10 September; employees to be granted paid holidays1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Delhi shops to close for G20 Summit, employees granted paid holidays. Delhi Police introduces virtual help desk. Floral decorations for the summit. Controlled Zone-I in New Delhi during the summit. G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.
The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a notice announcing that all shops in the national capital will have to remain closed from 8 September to 10 September in view of the G20 Summit that will be held in Delhi. The Notice also mentioned that all employees in Delhi be granted ‘paid holidays’ on these days.