Delhi shops to close for G20 Summit, employees granted paid holidays. Delhi Police introduces virtual help desk. Floral decorations for the summit. Controlled Zone-I in New Delhi during the summit. G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a notice announcing that all shops in the national capital will have to remain closed from 8 September to 10 September in view of the G20 Summit that will be held in Delhi. The Notice also mentioned that all employees in Delhi be granted 'paid holidays' on these days.

“All employers of Shops, Commercial and Business Establishments functioning in New Delhi, District of NCT of Delhi shall close their Shops, Commercial and Business Establishments from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023 and grant paid holiday to their employees/workers." the notice read.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital during the G20 Summit get real-time traffic updates for commuting in the city.

The help desk, https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info, has the facility of essential maps, police services, social media updates and medical facilities.

Further, Delhi got a colourful new look with nearly seven lakh flowering and foliage plants, ahead of the G20 Summit slated to be held next month, officials said.

Different varieties of flowering plants and potted shrubs have been planted along roads, roundabouts, near summit venues and hotels with high footfall of G20 related visitors, they said.

According to police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of the New Delhi district.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.