A Delhi boy was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted by his classmates. The boy, who is a student of Class 8 at a school in Delhi, was hospitalised for nearly a month and underwent surgery after the incident, his mother said.

According to an NDTV report, the incident came to light when the boy complained of stomach pain. Initially sceptical of the doctor's diagnosis, the mother confronted her son after he regained consciousness. It was then that the boy revealed details of his assault.

The report informed that the boy was allegedly lured away from class under false pretense. He was then ambushed by a group of his peers who allegedly abused him physically and sexually.

The mother was quoted as saying that the children beat her son, took off his clothes and hit him with a stick. "A stick was inserted in him which damaged his intestine," the mother said.

The boy didn't tell anyone about the incident for 10 days as he was reportedly threatened with further harm if he dared to speak out.

The mother demanded justice for his son and "emphasized the need for both school and legal authorities to take decisive action", NDTV reported.

She sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that her son wakes up every night in fear.

Doctors said the boy would need another surgery after months as several of his internal organs were damaged.

