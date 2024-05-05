Students sexually abuse Class 8 boy with stick in Delhi, mother says 'intestines damaged'
The mother said a few school students beat her son, took off his clothes and hit him with a stick. “A stick was inserted in him which damaged his intestine,” she added.
A Delhi boy was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted by his classmates. The boy, who is a student of Class 8 at a school in Delhi, was hospitalised for nearly a month and underwent surgery after the incident, his mother said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message