Delhi Police on Saturday said that the unidentified body found near Tilak Nagar's MCD school was that of a Swiss national. The police have arrested an accused in the case named Gurpreet, who allegedly dumped the body on the roadside, reports said.

The accused, as per reports, admitted that he met the woman four years ago on social media and fell in love with her. "The meeting, which took place three to four years ago, turned into a friendship, and the accused fell in love with the girl. However, the girl had another boyfriend, which did not go down well with the accused," police was quoted as saying.

"The accused called the girl from Switzerland to India on the pretext of meeting her and then tied the girl's hands and legs with a chain, saying that he would give her a surprise in 10 minutes and choked her to death," police added.

The police claimed that the accused purchased a car with the help of the ID of another woman and dumped the body near a school in the Tilak Nagar area of Delhi. The Tilak Nagar Police Station in Delhi received a call on Friday about the dead body of a woman tied with iron chains, after which the police teams rushed to the spot.

"Prima Facie, we thought that it was a murder case. We registered a case under sections 302 and 201 and started an investigation... Nearby cameras showed a suspicious car passing by... We identified the car, it was brought from a second-hand car dealer in Janakpuri with cash... We traced an accused named Gurpreet. He was using the car... We apprehended Gurpreet from Janakpuri last night..." Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

"Only initial interrogation has taken place... He is not very cooperative... It is a confirmed fact that the body was dumped in a car... The victim was in touch with the accused for the last 8-10 days...," DCP Veer added.

The police have recovered ₹1.5 crore from the house of the accused which he claims to have acquired after selling a property.

