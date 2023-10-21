Delhi news: Swiss woman's body tied with iron chains found near school in Tilak Nagar; accused arrested
Delhi Police arrested an accused in the case named Gurpreet, who dumped the body on the roadside
Delhi Police on Saturday said that the unidentified body found near Tilak Nagar's MCD school was that of a Swiss national. The police have arrested an accused in the case named Gurpreet, who allegedly dumped the body on the roadside, reports said.
