Delhi news: Three bodies recovered from stationary car on Peeragarhi flyover

Three individuals, among them a woman, were discovered deceased inside a vacated car on the Peeragarhi flyover in Outer Delhi this Sunday, according to police.

Authorities stated that a call was placed to the Police Control Room (PCR) concerning a stationary vehicle on the flyover. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders discovered three lifeless bodies inside the car. Subsequently, forensic specialists were summoned to the site, and the surrounding area was secured by law enforcement.

“A PCR call was received at approximately 15:50 hrs regarding three persons inside a car who were not responding near the service lane of Peeragarhi Flyover. All three persons have been identified as Randhir (76), Naresh Singh (47), Laxmi Devi (40), and the owner of the vehicle is one of the victims,” said Delhi Police.

DCP Outer District Sachin Sharma said: "We received a call that some people might have died in a car here. When we arrived, we found a total of three people dead. They have been identified. There are two men and one woman. Nothing suspicious has been found so far."

The police said that the fatalities consisted of two men and one woman. No obvious physical trauma was detected on the bodies, and all personal belongings remained untouched.

While initial assessments suggest the incident may be a suicide, a detailed investigation is ongoing to determine the exact factors that resulted in the deaths.

Woman found dead in Delhi home A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in New Usmanpur area of Delhi on Saturday morning.

Police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Saturday, prompting a police team to rush to the spot in Gautam Vihar, where she was found lying inside her room.

"The woman was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," a senior police officer said.

A forensic team was called to collect evidence and establish the cause of death. No suicide note has been recovered so far, he added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police have initiated proceedings under relevant sections of law at the New Usmanpur police station. Statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded as part of the investigation, the officer said.

Businessman found dead at stone crusher plant in

UP's Sonbhadra An elderly businessman was found dead on Sunday while he was asleep at a stone crusher plant in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police received information around 4.30 am that Vishnu Hari Upadhyay (76) was found dead at the Giridhar Cement Limited crusher plant located in Baghmanwa village, in Obra police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said on Sunday.

Upadhyay resided at the plant premises and suffered a deep head injury, suspected to be the cause of death, the SP said.