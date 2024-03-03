Three people lost their lives and four people were injured after their car collided with a truck on the Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The accident took place Saturday late night when seven men were on their way to Okhla's Sanjay Colony from a wedding in Haryana's Faridabad.

The injured people are currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo told PTI.

The police received information about the accident at 12:48 am, after which a team rushed on the spot and took the injured people to hospital. The accident took place on the Badarpur flyover near the Honda showroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the trauma centre at AIIMS, Deo said.

The accident occured after the car driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a divider on the flyover. The collission was so severe that the car bounced off the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway, where it collided with the truck, the police official told PTI.

The victims have been identified as one Raj (21), Sanju (38) and Dinesh (22), the police said. Inured passengers have been identified as Ansul (18), who continues to be in a critical situation, and Neeraj (18), Ajit (28) and Vishal (28).

The victim of the accident, Raj was unmarried and was living with his family in Laxmi Nagar. His father is a tailor in Mathura while his mother has passed away.

Sanju, a resident of Sanjay Colony, was married with two children -- a son and a daughter. He worked as a labourer at a tailor shop. Dinesh, also a resident of Sanjay Colony, was unmarried. He was a cloth cutter at a shop in Okhla, they added. The accident was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!