Delhi news: 3 dead as car collides with truck on Badarpur flyover
Three people lost their lives and four people were injured after their car collided with a truck on the Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The accident took place Saturday late night when seven men were on their way to Okhla's Sanjay Colony from a wedding in Haryana's Faridabad.