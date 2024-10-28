Delhi news: Biker, father injure two cops after being stopped for modified silencer; accused arrested

  • The incident took place on Saturday night when police personnel stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle rider as the bike was making excessive noise.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Both the accused, a man and his son, have been arrested by the Delhi Police. File photo: PTI
Both the accused, a man and his son, have been arrested by the Delhi Police. File photo: PTI

Two Delhi Police personnel were injured after being allegedly attacked by a man and his son in the Jamia Nagar area of southeast Delhi.

The incident took place on Saturday night when police personnel stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle rider as the bike was making excessive noise.

As the cops tried to take legal action over the matter, an argument erupted between them that led to a scuffle, injuring Inspector Narpal Singh and Constable Ramkesh.

 

Also Read | Bishnoi gang’s rival opens fire at businessman’s house in Delhi, leaves note

Both the accused – father and son – have been arrested by the police.

Inspector Narpal Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar police station, and his team were on night patrol duty in the area on Saturday.

"Around 8.45 pm, when the SHO along with the patrolling staff reached Batla House in Jamia Nagar, he noticed a Royal Enfield motorcycle heading towards Zakir Nagar market from Kabristan Chowk, causing an excessive noise," a senior police officer said.

The SHO instructed the police staff to stop the motorcycle for inspection, he said.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to avoid during ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct 29

During the inspection, they found that the motorcycle's silencer had been modified, enhancing noise beyond permissible limits and in contravention of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police officer instructed the staff to take legal action against bike rider Asif (24).

Meanwhile, Asif called his father Riyazuddin to the spot who allegedly tried to take the motorcycle with him forcibly.

Also Read | Delhi air quality slips to ‘very poor’ ahead of Diwali

The officer said that the biker's father asked the police personnel to settle the matter and threatened the SHO with dire consequences.

This led to an altercation followed by a scuffle, during which Riyazuddin allegedly caught hold of the SHO while Asif punched him in the face close to the eyes. The father-son duo also attacked Constable Ramkesh and other police personnel, he said.

The officer said, "We have registered an FIR against accused Asif and his father for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and other police officers on duty."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi news: Biker, father injure two cops after being stopped for modified silencer; accused arrested

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.