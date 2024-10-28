Delhi news: Biker, father injure two cops after being stopped for modified silencer; accused arrested

Two Delhi Police personnel were injured after being allegedly attacked by a man and his son in the Jamia Nagar area of southeast Delhi.

The incident took place on Saturday night when police personnel stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle rider as the bike was making excessive noise.

As the cops tried to take legal action over the matter, an argument erupted between them that led to a scuffle, injuring Inspector Narpal Singh and Constable Ramkesh.

Both the accused – father and son – have been arrested by the police.

Inspector Narpal Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar police station, and his team were on night patrol duty in the area on Saturday.

"Around 8.45 pm, when the SHO along with the patrolling staff reached Batla House in Jamia Nagar, he noticed a Royal Enfield motorcycle heading towards Zakir Nagar market from Kabristan Chowk, causing an excessive noise," a senior police officer said.

The SHO instructed the police staff to stop the motorcycle for inspection, he said.

During the inspection, they found that the motorcycle's silencer had been modified, enhancing noise beyond permissible limits and in contravention of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police officer instructed the staff to take legal action against bike rider Asif (24).

Meanwhile, Asif called his father Riyazuddin to the spot who allegedly tried to take the motorcycle with him forcibly.

The officer said that the biker's father asked the police personnel to settle the matter and threatened the SHO with dire consequences.

This led to an altercation followed by a scuffle, during which Riyazuddin allegedly caught hold of the SHO while Asif punched him in the face close to the eyes. The father-son duo also attacked Constable Ramkesh and other police personnel, he said.