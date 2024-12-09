In a tragic incident, two students died after falling from the fourth floor of a PG (paying guest) accommodation in the Rohini area of Delhi on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased were identified as Ishaan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Harsh, a resident of Delhi's Palam Colony.

They were pursuing BBA from Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology (BPIT), the police said.

"A PCR call was received at 1:10 am at the KNK Marg police station informing that two boys had fallen from the terrace of a building. The police team immediately visited the scene. Upon local enquiry, it was found that the two individuals, who were in a room on the fourth floor of a PG accommodation, had fallen through the window," a senior police officer said.

Earlier, the police had said that the students had jumped from the building.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

4 family members found dead in Kurukshetra A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after murdering his wife and parents and attempting to kill his teenage son, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that the police have recovered a purported suicide note written by Dushyant Singh and an investigation is on to find out the circumstances of the deaths.

A preliminary inquiry has found that Singh was struggling with some financial disputes, officials said.

The police suspect that Singh poisoned his wife, Amandeep Kaur, and murdered his father, Naib Singh, by slitting his throat. He smothered to death his mother, Amrit Kaur, and also tried to strangulate his son, Keshav Singh (13), before consuming poison himself.

The boy was found unconscious and has been admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

The police said when a relative of Naib Singh went to their house Sunday morning he found it locked from inside.

Not getting any response, he broke open the door. The police said he found Naib Singh and Amrit Kaur in a pool of blood. They were lying on a bed in their room on the ground floor of the house.

Dushyant Singh, his wife and son were found on the first floor of the house in a critical condition.